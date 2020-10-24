Entomologists remove first Asian giant hornet nest found in US in Whatcom County

The WSDA Pest Program vacuumed numerous specimens out of the Asian giant hornet nest into a sealed chamber.

BLAINE, Wash. — The first Asian giant hornet nest found in the United States was located in Whatcom County and has now been successfully removed, according to the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA).

Entomologists with WSDA worked to eradicate the nest early Saturday morning. The nest was first discovered Thursday in a tree cavity, about eight feet up, on private property in Blaine, Wash. The property owner gave WSDA permission for the nest to be eradicated and for staff to remove the tree if necessary.

The WSDA Pest Program vacuumed numerous specimens out of the Asian giant hornet nest into a sealed chamber. The specimens will be used for research purposes, said Sven Spichiger, an entomologist with WSDA, during a press conference Friday afternoon.

The entomologists had to wear heavy duty suits to protect themselves from the hornets, which can be extremely aggressive when threatened.

The WSDA released video of the capture on its Facebook page and plans to hold a press conference Monday to share more information about the eradication effort.

The Asian giant hornet was first spotted in Washington state in 2019 and since then the WSDA has been on the hunt for the invasive species, which kills bees and takes the bee larvae to feed their own young.

At least 15 Asian giant hornets have been reported in Whatcom County over the last few months. The state has been attempting to locate nests and eradicate the invasive pest.

The WSDA is asking the public to report any Asian giant hornet sightings and is asking residents to pay close attention to the direction of flight, which could help researchers find the location of a nest.

The department asks residents to exercise extreme caution if you see one as their stingers are longer than native bees and hornets, they can sting repeatedly and their venom is more toxic. However, officials said the invasive hornets do not pose a significant threat to humans and pets.