First Asian giant hornet nest in US found in Washington state

The first Asian giant hornet nest in the United States was located Thursday, the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) announced Friday morning.

The WSDA scheduled a 2 p.m. press conference Friday to share more information about the nest. The exact location of the nest has not been announced, but the WSDA said entomologists with the department discovered the nest late Thursday.

The so-called "murder hornet" was first spotted in Washington state in 2019 and since then the WSDA has been on the hunt for the invasive species, which kills bees and takes the bee larvae to feed their own young.

The rumors are true - our entomologists located the first-ever #AsianGiantHornet nest in the U.S. late yesterday. Press conference at 2 p.m. pic.twitter.com/oXuE6urXff — WA St Dept of Agr (@WSDAgov) October 23, 2020

Earlier this month, researchers from the WSDA assisted by the University of Washington used dental floss to secure a small Bluetooth device to a live Asian giant hornet that was captured by a resident near Blaine, Washington.

The Bluetooth tracker was intended to lead researchers to the hornets' nest. That plan worked, but not for long.

“Unfortunately, we lost the signal but very happy at how well it worked,” said Sven Spichiger, an entomologist with WSDA. “We were able to get four groups of people surrounding the hornet as she was flying.”