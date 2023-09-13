Affordable Connectivity Program offers free internet to low-income families, people

The program is available at the Auburn Library on Wednesdays and Thursdays for residents who are in need of service and those who want to see if they qualify.

AUBURN, Wash. — The Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) is a Federal Communications Commission program that helps families and households afford internet service they need for work and school.

ACP is a long-term, $14 billion program led by the FCC and replaces the Emergency Broadband Benefit program that already had 9 million households fully enrolled.

“The government saw the need that got worse and worse during the pandemic when everyone was trying to connect remotely and now I just want more people to know about it so I can get them set up” says Rachel Haight, an enrollment specialist with Excess Telecom.

Haight is working with a phone service provider that focuses on the mobile internet side of ACP, she said.

She has a community partnership with Auburn Library and is on site Wednesdays and Thursdays to meet with residents who are in need of service and want to see if they meet the requirements.

Qualifications for families or individuals must have an income that is at or below 200% of the federal poverty guidelines or participates in certain assistance programs such as SNAP, Medicaid, Federal Public Housing Assistance, SSI, WIC or Lifeline.

A complete list of qualification guidelines for ACP is available online.

Verizon Communications, Frontier Communications, T-Mobile, Spectrum, Cox, AT&T, Xfinity, Optimum and Comcast are also a part of ACP, and Haight says she’s equipped to inform and activate the right candidates with free mobile internet.

“We have the devices on hand so, if qualified, I set them up and activate with internet connection so that people are leaving with a working phone or tablet," she said.

Haight spends two days a week at the Auburn Library but hopes to add more community partners, especially businesses or organization that service low-income residents. Those interested in working with the program can reach out to the new Facebook page.

Excess Telecom is looking for more Affordable Connectivity Program enrollment specialists to deploy in to communities.

Haight says she enjoys providing people with an immediate life changing resource life free mobile internet.

“The last guy told me, 'it’s like Christmas in September' and can communicate with his family again," she said.

The Affordable Connectivity Program is limited to one monthly service credit and one device discount per household.