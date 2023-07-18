'It horrifies me': Food funding for vulnerable Snohomish County residents cut by 20%

Homage Senior Services, which runs the county's Meals on Wheels program, says federal COVID funds are being eliminated.

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — When Terry Lampel hears the doorbell on Tuesday afternoons, he knows the person on the other side isn't just a Meals on Wheels delivery driver.

Bonnie Peters is family.

Terry was married to the love of his life, Patricia, for 55 years. His days are far emptier since she passed in May, but Bonnie is a Godsend.

"When we had Patricia's graveside service, Bonnie came and I so appreciated that," says Terry.

At 76, Terry is a recent survivor of a brain tumor.

The weekly visits to deliver meals are food for his body and soul.

"It gets lonely," Terry says. "Bonnie means a lot to me. The program has helped me because I don't have to worry about having a good meal every day."

But Terry might have to start worrying.

Homage Senior Services runs the Meals on Wheels program in Snohomish County.

Now that the pandemic is past us, Homage is losing $50,000 in COVID funding that went to feed low-income seniors.

That translates to more than 200 of Snohomish County's most vulnerable parents, grandparents and disabled people who could be cut from the program.

"It horrifies me," says Bonnie Peters. "There's not anybody that we serve who doesn't need this program. And there are so many other people who do need the program that we can't serve right now."

The news comes as food costs are soaring.

Prices for protein have doubled since the pandemic, as have gas prices. Washington has the highest in the nation.

Homage Senior Services Nutrition Director Leah Hammon fears some seniors who can't afford food may be forced into nursing homes, and Homage programs could be cut.

"That's just heartbreaking," she says. "We are a lifeline for many individuals in the community. If we're not able to raise this money something's got to give. Right now, we don't know what that looks like. We believe all the services we offer are critical for our clients."

As for Terry, he has faith that both he and Meals on Wheels will get through this.

"I'm confident God is gonna supply us," Terry says. "He promised."

Meals on Wheels hopes to raise $50,000 by September 1. To donate, click here.