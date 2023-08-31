Working, homeless family of 8 in Bellingham shares struggle

Watch the full story tonight on KING 5 at 6:30 and 11 p.m.

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A family of eight in Bellingham has been homeless for several months.

They’ve lived inside their small car, a broken-down RV and most recently, a motel room. Four of the couple’s six kids are starting school this year without a permanent address.

Cassandra, the mom of the family, said they probably weren't going to be able to get the kids school supplies or clothing.

“It breaks my heart, but there's nothing I can do. Money is really tight,” Cassandra said about the couple’s choice to forgo back-to-school shopping.

KING 5 has chosen not to use the family’s last name.

According to Washington state data, more than 36,000 public school students are considered homeless.

“It's been hard. It's been difficult. I don't like seeing your kids go through it,” said Cassandra.

The kids are ages 12 to 5 months, one of whom has autism.

“Other people, they look at you and they think that you're on the very bottom of the totem pole because you're homeless,” Cassandra said.

Her husband, David, is working full-time as a tattoo artist. But, it’s still not enough to keep the family afloat.

“I average between $500 to $700 a week on my paychecks. I get paid on Tuesday, [but] by Thursday I am dead broke,” said David.

“It's automatically assumed because you live in an RV, that you're a drug addict,” said David. “Me and my wife have never done a drug in our life.”

They are the working homeless, a group that is rarely talked about.

David once owned his own tattoo shop in Florida. At that time, the family had a house. Skyler, the oldest child, still remembers it.

“I had my own room. Everybody else had their own room. It was good. It was great. But then everything happened so fast and now we’re stuck in here,” said Skyler.

Problems began for the family during the pandemic when they moved to Georgia to care for a sick parent. When David’s mom died, the family moved to Washington to be near friends and their only support network. With so much change and too little savings, the money ran out.

“We literally went from a high level of success to destitute and it feels like in a blink of an eye. Right now I'm just working really hard and trying to climb back up to the top,” said David.

Climbing back up isn’t easy, nor is fighting the stigma.

“It is not true that working full time, even in some cases, two parents working full time…can make enough money to meet all of the basic needs of a family,” said Sara O’Connor, CEO of Ferndale Community Services, which helps low-income and homeless families in Whatcom County.

“We've always served low-income homes [and] low-income families, but the vast majority have been housed. I think now we're seeing more and more families that are living in cars,” says O’Connor.

Struggles with housing help in Washington

The short-term outlook for these families can be grim. A one-bedroom in Bellingham starts at about $1,200 – rent the family says they can’t afford.

Most places won’t consider leasing a one-bedroom to a family of eight anyway.

“Every single day, I feel like a failure. I just keep telling myself that it's gonna get better,” says David.

Getting housing help is very complicated and the time it takes can vary, depending on a family’s situation.

In Whatcom County, there is a housing shortage at all levels.

The family is on a waitlist for housing help. They’re currently getting assistance from Lydia Place; they’ve gotten temporary shelter in a motel.

The county can only support about 50 families in the motel program; they currently have more than 200 families who are eligible on the waitlist.

Wait times are situational and depend on vulnerability; like a family leaving domestic violence situations, medical conditions, or if someone is immunocompromised.

Once a family gets into the motel program, the average stay is about 5 months, but sometimes can be longer.

The start of school will give mom a break during the day, but for the kids, it can bring shame and unwanted attention.

“For instance, last year, they came home crying a couple times because they were homeless,” recalls Cassandra. “They get picked on for that, or they get picked on because their clothes aren't like anybody else's clothes.”

“People just judge you by what you're going through. They don't judge you by what you've accomplished and what you're trying to accomplish. They just see all the negative, not the positive,” says Cassandra. “I may be homeless, but I have six kids who are loved, who are cared for, who are fed, who are clothed.”

The McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act is a federal law requiring every public school district to hire a local liaison to help homeless youth.