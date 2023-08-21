Everett's Faith Family Village to host 8 families in newly developed pallet shelters

The community church and food bank is expanding its offerings to include new pallet shelters for kids and families.

EVERETT, Wash. — Faith Family Village in Everett is eager to become the first pallet village in the United States to exclusively focus on housing families and kids.

“It’s been more than three years of struggles and there were many legislative changes that had to take place before this could happen,” said Roxana Boroujerdi, executive director of Faith Family Village.

Faith Family Village, an extension of the Faith Church and Food Bank in Everett, aims to host eight families in the newly developed pallet homes. The village's directors say they hope to see families moving in by the end of September.

“Now, we can invite up to 32 people off the streets and provide a real transition for people living in tents or cars,” said Boroujerdi. She has been volunteering with the food bank since it opened in 2014 and is a member of the Faith Lutheran Church.

Faith Family Village is a pallet home community that provides a clean, warm pallet shelter home next to the Faith Food Bank. Each unit has beds for up to four people.

The new residents will receive social services, food, acceptance and love for 90 days before transitioning into permanent housing.

The need for solutions to combat the homeless crisis in Snohomish County is increasing and the relatively tiny team behind Faith Family Village says the global pandemic amplified the problem in their backyard.

“We only have about 30 members and started by feeding around 20 families. By the time COVID hit in 2020, we saw the demand skyrocket and served over 1.4 million meals,” said Boroujerdi. “We served even more last year, so not bad for a couple dozen volunteers.”