Yedlin returns to US roster for Switzerland friendly

CHICAGO (AP) — Schalke forward Matthew Hoppe and Bayern Munich youth team defender Justin Che are among 27 players selected for a training camp ahead of the United States' exhibition against Switzerland in St. Gallen on May 30.

Galatasaray defender and former Sounder DeAndre Yedlin, who hasn't played for the U.S. since November 2019, was picked along with Greuther Fürth midfielder Julian Green, who made his last international appearance in November 2018.