Former Sounders defender Yedlin leaves Newcastle to join Galatasaray

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — United States right back DeAndre Yedlin has left Newcastle to join Turkish club Galatasaray.
Newcastle manager Steve Bruce says he allowed Yedlin to go after the 27-year-old defender fell to third-choice right back at the English Premier League club.
Newcastle has recently switched to playing a back four and Bruce says Yedlin had been marginalized because he is better as a wing back.
Yedlin joined Newcastle from Tottenham in 2016.
He previously played for Seattle Sounders.