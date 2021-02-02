x
Former Sounders defender Yedlin leaves Newcastle to join Galatasaray

United States right back DeAndre Yedlin has left Newcastle to join Turkish club Galatasaray.
NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — United States right back DeAndre Yedlin has left Newcastle to join Turkish club Galatasaray.

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce says he allowed Yedlin to go after the 27-year-old defender fell to third-choice right back at the English Premier League club. 

Newcastle has recently switched to playing a back four and Bruce says Yedlin had been marginalized because he is better as a wing back. 

Yedlin joined Newcastle from Tottenham in 2016. 

He previously played for Seattle Sounders.