Former Sounders defender Yedlin leaves Newcastle to join Galatasaray

United States right back DeAndre Yedlin has left Newcastle to join Turkish club Galatasaray.

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — United States right back DeAndre Yedlin has left Newcastle to join Turkish club Galatasaray.

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce says he allowed Yedlin to go after the 27-year-old defender fell to third-choice right back at the English Premier League club.

Newcastle has recently switched to playing a back four and Bruce says Yedlin had been marginalized because he is better as a wing back.

Yedlin joined Newcastle from Tottenham in 2016.