Sounders beat Real Salt Lake 2-1 to improve to 7-0-3

Raúl Ruidíaz scored on a penalty kick in the 88th minute and the Sounders ran their franchise-record, season-opening unbeaten streak to 10 with a 2-1 win over RSL.
Credit: AP
Seattle Sounders forward Raul Ruidiaz celebrates after scoring during second half of an MLS soccer match against the Portland Timbers in Portland, Ore., Sunday, May 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes)

SEATTLE (AP) — Raúl Ruidíaz scored on a penalty kick in the 88th minute and the Seattle Sounders ran their franchise-record, season-opening unbeaten streak to 10 with a 2-1 victory over Real Salt Lake on Wednesday night.

Anderson Julio's handball in the penalty area set up Ruidíaz's penalty kick for the Sounders (7-0-3) in their second consecutive victory. 

The Galaxy set the MLS record in 1996 with a 12-0 start. 

Albert Rusnák tied it for Real Salt Lake (3-2-2) tied it in the 79th, converting a penalty kick following a handball by the Sounders' Stefan Cleveland. 

Cristian Roldan opened the scoring for Seattle in the 58th minute. 

He scored off a rebound on a save by goalkeeper David Ochoa following an attempt by Will Bruin.

