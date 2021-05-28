Frei, Lodeiro out longer that first thought

SEATTLE, WASH. - Sounders FC Head Coach Brian Schmetzer announced Friday that midfielder Nicolás Lodeiro has undergone a successful right knee arthroscopy. The procedure was performed by Dr. Nigel Sparks on Thursday, May 27 at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle. Lodeiro is beginning rehabilitation immediately following the procedure. It was already planned to sit Lodeiro until June 19, but there is no date of return.

Schmetzer also said starting goalkeeper Stefan Frei is now out indefinitely as a result of further complications stemming from the left knee injury he suffered on May 12 at San Jose. Frei has developed a blood clot near the original injury site, and is now out for an undetermined period of time.