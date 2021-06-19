x
Sounders hold off Galaxy 2-1, extend unbeaten start to 9

Raúl Ruidíaz scored the tiebreaking goal early in the second half, and the Sounders extended the longest unbeaten start to a season in team history with a 2-1 win.
Credit: AP
Seattle Sounders forward Raul Ruidiaz, left, and defender Abdoulaye Cissoko, center, try to get a shot past LA Galaxy goalkeeper Jonathan Bond during the second half of a Major League Soccer match Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Carson, Calif. The Sounders won 2-1. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Raúl Ruidíaz scored the tiebreaking goal early in the second half, and the Seattle Sounders extended the longest unbeaten start to a season in team history with a 2-1 victory over the LA Galaxy. 

Yeimar Gómez Andrade also scored as the MLS-leading Sounders overcame an early deficit and improved to 6-0-3, matching the eighth-longest unbeaten start in league history. 

The Galaxy set the MLS record in 1996 with a 12-0 start. 

Sacha Kljestan converted a penalty for the Galaxy, who had numerous chances to even it in the waning minutes. 

LA dropped to 5-3-0 with two losses against Seattle.

