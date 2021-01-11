FIFA wraps up visit to Seattle as officials search for World Cup hosts

The FIFA and CONCACAF delegation wrapped up its second set of site visits in Seattle on Monday.

SEATTLE — Seattle put its best foot forward in hopes of being selected as a host city for the 2026 World Cup.

For the past two days, FIFA officials were given an in-person tour of Lumen field, among other potential sites across the city.

FIFA and CONCACAF are inching closer to making the final call on which cities in the U.S., Canada and Mexico will host matches for the 2026 World Cup, with decisions expected sometime next spring.

Former pro soccer player Amy Griffin hopes her love of the city rubbed off on FIFA executives as they narrow their search.

"I know it will happen here and I think that's the toughest part - making sure that everyone else knows," Griffin said.

Seattle is one of 17 U.S. cities to roll out the red carpet so far.

“It was a very thoughtful and thought-provoking presentation that really encapsulated not only what Seattle is but really what it has become,” said FIFA Vice President Victor Montagliani Monday following a pitch by city leadership.

FIFA officials are considering everything from public transportation to "social responsibility" in their search for a 2026 World Cup host city.

And then of course there’s the playing field itself – or as they call it in soccer “the pitch."

“First and foremost, we start with the pitch. Obviously, it’s an artificial pitch at the moment. Hopefully, we can convince beyond world cup 26 should we come here that grass is the way forward,” said Colin Smith, FIFA’s chief tournaments and events officer.