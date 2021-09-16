WATCH LIVE: King County to require proof of vaccination for indoor dining, certain events starting Oct. 25

People who are unvaccinated will need to show a negative COVID-19 test taken within the last 72 hours if they want to dine indoors in King County.

SEATTLE — Anyone dining inside at a bar or restaurant, attending an indoor event or attending an outdoor event with more than 500 people in King County will need to be fully vaccinated beginning Oct. 25, according to a new order passed down by Public Health – Seattle & King County Health Officer Dr. Jeffery Duchin.

Duchin was joined by King County Executive Dow Constantine, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and several business and health leaders at the press conference, Thursday.

Duchin decided to pass down the order due to "continued high levels of preventable COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, and increased deaths driven by the Delta varaint," the order reads. "Vaccination is our best tool against COVID-19."

For people who are unvaccinated or people who don't have proof of vaccination, they will need to show a negative COVID-19 test taken within the last 72-hours to comply with the order.

Vaccination requirements don't apply to outdoor dining, take-out customers or places that aren't primarily used as restaurants, like grocery stores. Small restaurants with the capacity for less than 12 people will have until Dec. 6 to make the change.

A CDC COVID-19 vaccine card or a photo of one, a printed certificate or QR code from MyIRMobile.com, documentation from a medical record or a vaccine provider, or a vaccine verification app approved by the Washington State Department of Health are all considered proof of vaccination.