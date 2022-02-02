Seattle Kraken players give advice to prospect playing for Team USA

The Seattle Kraken’s Marcus Johansson and Ryan Donato shared some sound advice with team prospect Matty Beniers about playing in the Winter Olympics.

BEIJING, China — Matty Beniers is a goal-scoring machine. During his freshman season at Michigan, Beniers scored 10 goals and had 14 assists in 24 games.

The Seattle Kraken drafted Beniers with the second overall pick in the 2021 NHL draft.

Instead of joining the Kraken right away, Beniers decided to play his sophomore season at Michigan. That decision would help with another.

Once the NHL decided to pull its players out of the Winter Olympics, Team USA hockey needed to find the best college players for the games, and Beniers was on the top of their list.

"It's a pretty once in a lifetime opportunity,” said Beniers. “So, just being able to go to another country, you know, going to China, going to play and represent your country wearing USA on your jersey, it's all a special experience, and doing it at the Olympics makes it even more special. So, I'm just so excited can really put it into words.”

Beniers is no stranger to playing for the U.S. He's played on the national development team since 2018, but at the Olympics, the entire world will be watching.

Kraken players Marcus Johansson and Ryan Donato, who both played in the Winter Olympics, shared some sound advice for Beniers.

"Just enjoy it, take it all in,” said Johansson. “You have to focus, but when you have a chance to, enjoy [the Games]. The best athletes in the world are there, so if you get a chance, watch them.”

"Just be ready to go, you don't get much time to practice,” said Donato. “It happens so fast, don't get caught up in the outside noise. The Olympics are the biggest sports stage in the world. Just worry about the hockey, your teammates and enjoy the moment.”

In 2018, the U.S. finished a disappointing seventh place.

In 2014, Mount Vernon’s TJ Oshie helped Team USA beat Russia in a shootout. Beniers said it's moments like that which inspired him to try and make this US team.

"When were we were younger, we would always watch the Olympics and when we were home, we have a pond in my backyard. So, we'd go out, and we'd play pond hockey all day, and then the game would come on, we'd come inside and get some hot chocolate and watch it."