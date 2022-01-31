Cheer on these local athletes at the 2022 Winter Games

A few of the top athletes competing in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China were raised in the Pacific Northwest.

Several athletes and coaches with ties to western Washington are traveling to Beijing, China to compete in the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Here is a round-up of names to watch out for and cheer on at home.

Jean-Luc Baker

Ice dancing

Hometown: Edmonds

Competing with Kaitlin Kawayek since at least 2013-2014, Jean-Luc Baker, 28, and his partner most recently took third during the 2022 U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Nashville, Tennessee. Before that, they took first during the 2021-22 ISU Challenger Series in Zagreb, Croatia and fifth during the 2022 ISU Grand Prix in Sochi, Russia.

Sean Beighton

Coach, USA curling team

Hometown: Seattle

Born in Edmonds and graduating from the University of Washington, Sean Beighton's experience includes being the 2010 U.S. junior men's national champion, 2013 men's national champion and a two-time mixed national champion. He placed fifth during the 2014 Olympic Team trials and fourth in 2018.

Matty Beniers

USA Men's Hockey

No. 1 pick of Seattle Kraken

Matty Beniers was the Seattle Kraken No. 1 draft pick and second overall. Beniers currently plays at the University of Michigan. In the 2021 USA World Championships, Beniers scored one goal and had one assist in six games.

Katie Hensien

Alpine skiing

Home mountain: Crystal Mountain

Katie Hensien, 22, grew up skiing Crystal Mountain. She was named to the U.S. Ski Team in 2018, after finishing fourth in the slalom during the 2018 world junior championships. She will compete in the slalom and giant slalom.

Samuel Knazko

Slovakia National Hockey Team

Plays for: Seattle Thunderbirds, Blue Jackets draft pick

Sam Knazko will play for Slovakia’s hockey team. The 19-year-old is a defenseman for the Seattle Thunderbirds. He was drafted by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the third round of the 2020 NHL Draft.

Eunice Lee

Short track speed skating

Hometown: Bellevue

Eunice Lee, 17, was little known in the world of speed skating until she grabbed the fifth and final spot on Team USA's team. Lee will compete in relays during the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Novie McCabe

Cross Country Skiing

Hometown: Winthrop

Novie McCabe grew up cross-country skiing in Methow Valley. The 20-year-old finished ninth in the 2020 world junior championships in the 15km freestyle and anchored the women's team to a silver medal in the 4x3.3km relay. She was named to the 2019-2020 U.S. development team and made her world cup debut just a few months ago at Tour de Ski, taking seventh during the final stage and 24th overall.

Corinne Stoddard

Short track speed skating

Hometown: Tacoma

A former medalist at the junior world championships, Corrine Stoddard, 20, ranked in all three individual races – 500, 1,000 and 1,500-meter. Stoddard will compete in the 500m, 1,000m, 1,500m, relay and mixed relay races.

Jacqueline Wiles

Alpine skiing

Former racing team: White Pass