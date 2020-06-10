Several Thunderbirds hope to hear their name called at the NHL Draft

With the NHL Draft underway, the Thunderbirds have several prospects hoping to hear their name called sometime during the seven-round draft in Montreal.

We talked to T-Birds General Manager Bill La Forge and Head Coach Matt O'Dette about some of their top players, including defenseman Ty Bauer, a Calgary native who has all the tools to be a solid NHL player. Bauer is expected to get drafted somewhere in the middle rounds.