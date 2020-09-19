Bettman: Next NHL season could start in December or January

Commissioner Gary Bettman says he wouldn't be surprised if the next NHL season begins after the tentatively planned Dec. 1 start date.

Gary Bettman says he won't be surprised if the 2020-21 NHL season starts later in December or in January. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) September 19, 2020

Bettman said Saturday in his annual pre-Stanley Cup Final news conference there is still too much uncertainty to know what that season will look like.

He refused to speculate on the possibility of an all-Canadian division given the closure of the U.S.-Canada border.

The NHL has seven teams in Canada and 24 in the U.S. until Seattle is set to become the 32nd franchise in 2021.

Gary Bettman unequivocally says @NHLSeattle_ will join the NHL for the 2021-22 season, as planned. No thought to a delay. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) September 19, 2020

Canada did not allow Major League Baseball's Blue Jays to play in Toronto this season because of cross-border travel.