What to know about the Seattle Kraken expansion draft

The NHL’s 32nd franchise will select the players for its inaugural season Wednesday. Here’s what you need to know about the Seattle Kraken expansion draft.

SEATTLE — On Wednesday, the Seattle Kraken will select the National Hockey League players that will make up the team’s inaugural roster.

Thousands of fans are expected to gather at Gas Works Park in Seattle to watch the newest NHL team make history during a made-for-tv event that will be broadcast on ESPN 2 starting at 5 p.m. PT.

HOW THE DRAFT WORKS

On Sunday, every NHL team, except for the Vegas Golden Knights, submitted a list of protected players the Kraken could not draft, along with a list of players available during the expansion draft.

Teams could protect a total of 11 players comprised of seven forwards, three defensemen and one goalie. Or, teams could select nine total players if they wanted to protect four or more defensemen.

The Kraken can also select from a pool of restricted and unrestricted free agents not protected in the draft. The team had an exclusive interview period to speak with the free agents between Sunday and Wednesday morning. If Seattle and a free agent come to a contract agreement during that time, that player will count as the Kraken’s selection from the free agent’s NHL team.

Players with two or fewer years of professional hockey experience are exempt from being selected during the expansion draft. Seattle is required to select at least 14 forwards, nine defensemen and three goalies.

Seattle Kraken General Manager Ron Francis and his staff have until Wednesday at 7 a.m. to submit the list of 30 players they wish to select for the team. The Kraken’s selection will be unveiled during Wednesday’s 90-minute expansion draft event.

GAS WORKS PARK EXPANSION DRAFT EVENT

Crews began setting up a stage at Gas Works Park earlier this week that will be used to introduce the newest Seattle Kraken players.

Thousands of fans are expected to attend the ticketed event. While tickets are no longer available, fans are encouraged to bring paddleboards, kayaks, or boats and “sail-gate” with the team on the water of Lake Union. A screen will broadcast the event from the center of Lake Union for everyone on the water.

Several Seattle celebrities and special guests will be at the event to help the Kraken announce its roaster for the inaugural season. The list includes Sue Bird, Marshawn Lynch, Macklemore, Lenny Wilkens, Jordan Morris, Gary Payton, Shawn Kemp, Bobby Wagner, and Kyle Lewis.

The event at Gas Works Park begins at 3:30 p.m. PT and will be hosted by Chris Fowler, Dominic Moore, and Kevin Weekes.

WHEN YOU CAN GET A TEAM JERSEY

The Seattle Kraken provided a sneak peek at the team jerseys last year. Fans will get to see players wearing the official team jersey – both home and away - on Wednesday.

But one question fans have asked is when will they be available for purchase We now have an answer.

Jerseys in all sizes will be available to the public starting September 15 at the Kraken Community Iceplex, Chandler's Cove, and Bellevue Square Mall.