Larsson, Driedger to Seattle Kraken in expansion draft, AP sources say

SEATTLE — Adam Larsson and Chris Driedger are going to the Seattle Kraken in Wednesday’s expansion draft, the Associated Press reports.

One person with knowledge of Larsson’s deal tells The Associated Press the defenseman has agreed to terms with Seattle on a $16 million, four-year contract.

Another person with knowledge of Driedger’s deal tells the AP the goaltender has agreed to a $10.5 million, three-year contract.

The Kraken have also been linked to Dallas Stars defenseman Jamie Oleksiak, who's a pending free agent.

Their 30 expansion draft picks were due at 7 a.m. Pacific time. They will be revealed beginning at 5 p.m.

HOW THE DRAFT WORKS

On Sunday, every NHL team, except for the Vegas Golden Knights, submitted a list of protected players the Kraken could not draft, along with a list of players available during the expansion draft.

Teams could protect a total of 11 players comprised of seven forwards, three defensemen and one goalie. Or, teams could select nine total players if they wanted to protect four or more defensemen.

The Kraken can also select from a pool of restricted and unrestricted free agents not protected in the draft. The team had an exclusive interview period to speak with the free agents between Sunday and Wednesday morning. If Seattle and a free agent come to a contract agreement during that time, that player will count as the Kraken’s selection from the free agent’s NHL team.

Players with two or fewer years of professional hockey experience are exempt from being selected during the expansion draft. Seattle is required to select at least 14 forwards, nine defensemen and three goalies.