NHL's expansion struggles changed with Vegas and now Seattle

SEATTLE (AP) — The NHL's last great expansion era was 30 years ago. It brought hockey into untapped markets.

It also created some pretty terrible teams. The arrival of Vegas in 2017 changed the story.

With new expansion draft rules in place, the Golden Knights took advantage and created a roster that not only won but reached the Stanley Cup Final in its first season.

Those same rules are in place now for the Seattle Kraken.

Seattle will put together its first team with an expansion draft next week.