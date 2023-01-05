Kraken fan gifting paintings to fellow fans

"I designed this today because the Kraken just beat the avalanche and they're moving on, so the Kraken is hot and they're going to beat the Stars,” said Teo Alfonso, sharing his love for his favorite team.



The 62-year-old said he's an avid sports fan and admits that he only became a hockey fan last year during the team's inaugural season. But ever since the first puck dropped, he's been anchored to his TV, watching every game.



"They're just an exciting team to watch, I love the logo, I love the colors, I love the players, I love everything about the Kraken," said Alfonso.



Despite Kraken hockey becoming a new love of his he's also continued his first love of painting.



"See the magic appear before your eyes,” said Alfonso. “It starts with a drawing then when the painting is done I share it with the fans."



Alfonso said he's painted more than 200 works of art so far and given away most of them for free. He has even delivered paintings to other fans that have seen his work on Facebook.



"Just to make a positive difference in this world, because we got so many negative things already happening, if I could just contribute to make someone feel special at that one moment in time, then I've done my part," said Alfonso.



Alfonso said he's never been to a kraken game because his main priority is being a caretaker for his girlfriend. Nevertheless, he hopes the Kraken know he's rooting for team during their historic playoff run.