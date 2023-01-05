Stars host the Kraken to open the second round

The Dallas Stars host the Seattle Kraken to begin the Western Conference second round.

DALLAS — Seattle Kraken (46-28-8, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Dallas Stars (47-21-14, second in the Central Division)

Dallas; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. Pacific Time

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Stars -171, Kraken +143; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND: Stars host series opener

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars host the Seattle Kraken to open the Western Conference second round. The teams meet Tuesday for the fourth time this season. The Stars went 2-1 against the Kraken in the regular season. In their last regular season meeting on March 21, the Kraken won 5-4 in overtime. Oliver Bjorkstrand led the Kraken with two goals.

Dallas has a 24-10-10 record at home and a 47-21-14 record overall. The Stars have gone 25-8-7 when they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponent.

Seattle has a 46-28-8 record overall and a 29-12-4 record on the road. The Kraken have gone 20-8-3 in games they score at least one power-play goal.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jason Robertson has 46 goals and 63 assists for the Stars. Roope Hintz has scored seven goals with 10 assists over the last 10 games.

Matthew Beniers has scored 24 goals with 33 assists for the Kraken. Jaden Schwartz has three goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 8-1-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 6.1 assists, 4.4 penalties and 12 penalty minutes while giving up 1.7 goals per game.

Kraken: 5-5-0, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.7 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Stars: Joe Pavelski: day to day (concussion).