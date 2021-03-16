x
Seahawks lose two free agents to the Jaguars

The Hawks have lost two players, running back Carlos Hyde and receiver Phillip Dorsett, on the first day of legal tampering, the unofficial start of free agency.
The Seahawks have reportedly lost two players, running back Carlos Hyde and receiver Phillip Dorsett, on the first day of legal tampering, the unofficial start of free agency.  

Hyde has a contract in place for two years, worth $6 million, with Jacksonville. The 30-year-old was a backup to Chris Carson in Seattle this past season.  

Hyde played in 10 games with the Hawks.  He carried the ball 81 times for 356 yards and four touchdowns. Hyde also caught 16 passes for 93 yards.

The Jaguars also scooped up Dorsett.  The speedy receiver did not play a down for Seattle last year.  An injured foot kept him out of the whole season.

Players can agree on deals starting on Monday before they can officially sign a contract on Wednesday.

Jacksonville has a familiar face on the team.  Former Hawks offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer is the passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the Jags.   