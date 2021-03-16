Rams re-sign pass rusher Leonard Floyd after breakout year

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pass rusher Leonard Floyd has agreed to a four-year deal to return to the Los Angeles Rams.
Floyd is coming off the best season of his five-year NFL career.
The Rams signed Floyd last April after the Chicago Bears released their former first-round pick amid disappointment with his declining sack totals.
Floyd found his groove while playing alongside three-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald on the NFL's No. 1 defense.
The outside linebacker finished 10th in the league with 10 1/2 sacks while racking up 55 tackles and 19 quarterback hits and starting all 16 games.
In 3 games against the Seahawks, including the playoff game, Floyd sacked Russell Wilson 7 times and hit him 10 more times.