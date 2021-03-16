x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

Seahawks

Rams re-sign pass rusher Leonard Floyd after breakout year

Pass rusher Leonard Floyd has agreed to a four-year deal to return to the Los Angeles Rams. Floyd is coming off the best season of his five-year NFL career.
Credit: AP
Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Leonard Floyd (54) knocks the ball away as Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson tries to pass during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Scott Eklund)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pass rusher Leonard Floyd has agreed to a four-year deal to return to the Los Angeles Rams. 

Floyd is coming off the best season of his five-year NFL career.

The Rams signed Floyd last April after the Chicago Bears released their former first-round pick amid disappointment with his declining sack totals. 

Floyd found his groove while playing alongside three-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald on the NFL's No. 1 defense. 

The outside linebacker finished 10th in the league with 10 1/2 sacks while racking up 55 tackles and 19 quarterback hits and starting all 16 games.

In 3 games against the Seahawks, including the playoff game, Floyd sacked Russell Wilson 7 times and hit him 10 more times.