AP Source: Seahawks to release pass rusher Carlos Dunlap

Releasing defensive end Carlos Dunlap will save the Seahawks more than $14 million against the salary cap.

SEATTLE — A person with knowledge of the move tells The Associated Press that the Seattle Seahawks will release defensive end Carlos Dunlap.

The move will leave Seattle without its most proven pass rusher but will also save the Seahawks more than $14 million against the salary cap.

Dunlap was acquired by the Seahawks from Cincinnati midway through last season.