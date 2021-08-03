x
AP Source: Seahawks to release pass rusher Carlos Dunlap

Releasing defensive end Carlos Dunlap will save the Seahawks more than $14 million against the salary cap.
Credit: AP Photo/Scott Eklund
Seattle Seahawks defensive end Carlos Dunlap II (43) in action against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Seattle.

SEATTLE — A person with knowledge of the move tells The Associated Press that the Seattle Seahawks will release defensive end Carlos Dunlap. 

The move will leave Seattle without its most proven pass rusher but will also save the Seahawks more than $14 million against the salary cap. 

Dunlap was acquired by the Seahawks from Cincinnati midway through last season. 

He had five sacks and 14 quarterback hits in eight regular-season games for Seattle. He helped ignite a pass rush that was among the best in the league over the second half of the season.

