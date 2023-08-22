Here are the Seahawks players to draft and avoid in fantasy football leagues

Jaxon Smith-Njigba is being drafted in the 8th round of fantasy football leagues this season. Is he worth the draft pick?

The following Seahawks are sorted in order of where they are typically drafted in leagues.

If you've been enjoying the Seattle summer instead of tedious fantasy football preparation (we don't blame you for that decision!), we are here to help by breaking down all of the relevant Seahawks players drafted in fantasy football leagues this season and whether they are worth the selection.

Labor Day weekend marks the unofficial "draft weekend" for fantasy football aficionados, which means there are two or fewer weeks to get up to speed for your drafts this season.

Metcalf is just 25 years old too, still on the right side of the age trajectory. His late third-round draft price is perfectly palatable, but he does not represent a huge value at the cost. Take Metcalf if he's there, but just note that Travis Etienne, Jahmyr Gibbs and Breece Hall all go in the same range -- and all carry top-tier running back upside at their position. They make better selections than Metcalf in most drafts.

But Metcalf's 24% target share -- the percentage of targets earned among his team -- led the Seahawks and he registered 0.24 targets per route run , a strong mark for a lead receiver in a predictive metric.

Metcalf, for his part, is still Metcalf: He surpassed the 1,000-yard mark in 2022 again but had fewer touchdowns. His total fantasy output dipped as a result.

Fantasy outlook: From a positional perspective, Metcalf's value has essentially remained the same from 2022 when he was the 16th wide receiver drafted in fantasy leagues. But the bigger shift is a market-wide one: More teams are preferring to draft wide receivers over their riskier running back counterparts, meaning Metcalf's average draft pick has jumped from 43rd in 2022 to 33rd overall this season.

But Walker is being drafted in the back of the fourth round, or early fifth round in some cases. That makes him a nice play for your fantasy team -- with the potential for much more value if he ascends as a receiver.

Walker's deficiency as a pass catcher, however, prevents him from truly being a top-five caliber running back in point-per-reception leagues. He'll need to be more efficient as a receiver (he averaged a pedestrian 0.67 yards per route run in 2022) to be a true difference-maker in fantasy.

There's plenty to like about the 22-year-old entering his second year: He had a 62% rushing share as a rookie and he ran routes on 43% of Seahawks dropbacks. Walker is in a good offense, behind a steady hand at quarterback and an experienced head coach. Those factors should give him chances for double-digit touchdowns.

After an injury to Rashaad Penny, Walker took over the starting job for the Seahawks and ran for 1,050 yards and nine rushing touchdowns. While Walker III was inconsistent from a success rate standpoint, he separated himself from his peers with his big play ability.

Fantasy outlook: The explosive second-year running back has rose four rounds in value from 2022 when he was drafted in the eighth round of fantasy drafts.

Tyler Lockett :

ADP: 5th round (58th overall), 28th wide receiver drafted

5th round (58th overall), 28th wide receiver drafted 2022 stats (16 games): 84 receptions, 1,033 receiving yards, 9 touchdowns, 241.6 PPR fantasy points, 15.1 PPR points per game

Fantasy outlook: Once again, Lockett was the cheaper, but more productive Seahawks wide receiver for fantasy purposes in 2022.



Lockett finished with over 1,000 yards for the fourth straight year and another nine touchdowns. For the past four years, he's been remarkably steady, averaging between 1,000 and 1,200 receiving yards with as many as 10 touchdowns in a season.

The smaller Seahawks receiver is a metronome of consistency, with his superpower being his uncanny ability to separate from his defender. According to Five Thirty-Eight's advanced player tracking data, Lockett had a 95 "open" score, the second-best mark in the entire National Football League (NFL). In other words, Lockett was better at carving space in the defense and freeing himself for productive targets than any receiver in the league (not named Diontae Johnson).

Despite seeing fewer targets than Metcalf per game and on a percentage basis, Lockett outscored Metcalf in fantasy because A) he scored more touchdowns and B) he was more efficient on a per-route basis (averaging 1.94 yards per every route run).

There is just one problem with Lockett's profile: He is 31 years old, on the wrong side of the age curve you want to target in fantasy football. This isn't a death knell to his value in 2023, but it's something to caution against if you want to be aggressive in selecting Lockett in drafts.

At his draft cost, Lockett has a good chance of paying off but he does not have the high-end upside that other wide receivers have in this range. Brandon Aiyuk, a rookie we will name later and George Pickens are also selected around Lockett in drafts and are better bets for high-upside than the steady Lockett.