The Seahawks are now 2-0 in the 2023 preseason.

SEATTLE — The Seahawks' depth was on display Saturday night as the team overcame a late rally by the Dallas Cowboys to win 22-14 in Seattle's second preseason game.

The starters once again saw limited playing time, although Geno Smith and several others did make their first appearance in front of the Seattle crowd since last season.

Here are a few things to take away from the Seahawks' second consecutive preseason win.

JSN's first big play in a Seahawks uniform

Clip after clip has been spread across the internet of rookie wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba making circus catches and making easy work of Seahawks defensive backs in 1-on-1 matchups.

However, we hadn't yet seen the first-round pick make a big play under the bright lights at Lumen Field. It didn't take long Saturday for JSN to deliver exactly that.

Expect to see plenty more of that in Smith-Njigba's career in Seattle.

Tre Brown's triumphant return

Multiple major injuries have limited Brown to just six games over his first two NFL seasons, but he took advantage of an extensive number of snaps after starting Saturday night's game.

The 2021 fourth-round draft pick made a critical play late, intercepting Cowboys quarterback Will Grier near the end zone to all but lock up the Seahawks' win.

Brown is competing for a starting spot opposite Riq Woolen in the Seahawks' cornerback rotation, and he put together a strong case with his performance Saturday.

Tyreke Smith makes an impression

Another guy whose career has been limited by injury, Smith was all over the field against Dallas.

A fifth-round draft choice in 2022, Smith led the Seahawks with 8 total tackles Saturday, including a clutch sack late on Grier.