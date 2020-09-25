High-powered offenses headline Cowboys-Seahawks game Sunday

Seattle is looking to start the season 3-0 for just the second time under head coach Pete Carroll.

SEATTLE — Two of the top offenses in the National Football League meet on Sunday when the Seattle Seahawks host the Dallas Cowboys.

Seattle is looking to start 3-0 for just the second time under head coach Pete Carroll. Russell Wilson tied a career-high with five touchdown passes in last week's victory over New England. Wilson now has nine touchdowns in two games.

Dallas needed a wild late comeback to beat Atlanta 40-39 last week. Dak Prescott threw for 450 yards and ran for three touchdowns in the victory that avoided an 0-2 start for the Cowboys.

Linebacker Jordyn Brooks and defensive back Ugo Amadi will step into starting roles for the Seahawks beginning Sunday following season-ending injuries to Marquise Blair and Bruce Irvin.

Amadi will be the nickel cornerback while Brooks' role is still unknown. Carroll said Brooks would start against the Cowboys but declined to say at which position.

The NFL fined Carroll $100,000 after last Sunday’s game against the Patriots for violating the league's new mask policy on Sunday. The Seahawks organization was also fined an additional $250,000 after Carroll did not wear a face-covering on the sidelines.

On the team website, Carroll said he was not upset at the fine, but rather upset with himself that he didn't do better.

"I had a coach who was reminding me about it throughout the game, (running backs coach) Chad Morton was on my ass the whole night. He was reminding me the whole time," said Carroll. "I even changed masks at halftime to find one that worked better. Sometimes you've got to get coached up. Sometimes you have to admit that you screwed up and have got to do better."