Seahawks beat Patriots 35-30 in first home game of the season

Seahawks are 2-0 on the season.

SEATTLE — Cam Newton was stopped at the 1-yard line on the final play of the game, and the Seattle Seahawks held on for a 35-30 win over the New England Patriots.

Newton led New England 80 yards in the closing moments, trying to spoil the performance of Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson, who matched his career-high with five touchdown passes.

Newton tried to run power to the left, but was upended by L.J. Collier in the biggest play of his young career.