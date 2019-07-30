Seahawks 1st-round pick L.J. Collier carted off with injury

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Seattle Seahawks first-round pick L.J. Collier was carted off the practice field with a right leg injury.

Collier was rushing the passer during a team session when he grabbed at his lower leg. The team didn't offer specifics on the injury after practice Tuesday.

But ESPN's Adam Schefter reports it's a high ankle sprain, according to his source.

Collier was attended to on the field for a brief time before limping off and eventually needing a cart to get back to the locker room. Trainers appeared to be looking at Collier's ankle.

Offensive tackle Duane Brown was one of the first to get to Collier and said it, "looked like he was in a lot of pain. I'm hoping he's all right."

Collier was selected with the 29th overall pick in the first round of the draft in April.