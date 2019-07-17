The Seahawks' rookies have reported to the VMAC for training camp, a week before the veterans come in.

But four of the rookies are not ready to practice. Marquise Blair, DeMarcus Christmas, Phil Haynes and Ben Burr-Kirven were placed on the reserve/physically unable to perform list or PUP.

A fifth was put on the reserve/non-football injury list. Guard Demetrius Knox has been battling a Lisfranc injury for the past season at Ohio State. The Hawks signed him as a rookie free agent with this knowledge.

The vets report next Wednesday, then it's the first practice of camp on Thursday.