Report: DK Metcalf reports to Seahawks training camp in Renton

Star wide receiver DK Metcalf has reported to Seahawks training camp, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Brady Henderson reported Tuesday evening, citing league sources.

One of the top storylines going into Seattle's training camp was whether the Pro Bowl wideout would report as he seeks a new contract from the organization. Metcalf skipped the Seahawks' minicamp in June, and it was unclear whether he would hold out through training camp as he and his representatives negotiate.

Metcalf would have faced a fine of $40,000 from the organization for each day of training camp he did not attend.

In recent years, other Seahawks stars like Jamal Adams and Bobby Wagner have attended training camp, but chosen not to participate in on-field activities until their contract situations were resolved. It is plausible that Metcalf could do something similar while his negotiations continue in order to avoid injury as well as the significant fines.

Given Metcalf's standing among the league's top wide receivers and recent contracts signed by other elite players at the position, Metcalf likely is seeking a salary somewhere between $20-$25 million.

A.J. Brown, who shares an agent with Metcalf, signed a 4-year, $100 million contract with the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason. This could be a template for the negotiations between Seahawks general manager John Schneider and Metcalf's representatives.