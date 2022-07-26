Report: Seahawks’ RB Chris Carson retiring due to neck injury

A lingering neck injury forced Carson to retire from the league at 27 years old.

SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks will begin its 2022 training camp without star running back Chris Carson, who will reportedly retire after five seasons in the National Football League (NFL).

Carson is retiring at 27 years old due to a lingering neck injury, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Carson reportedly failed his physical and the Seahawks will release him with a failed physical designation, Rapoport tweeted. The designation will give Carson, the team's leading rusher in the 2018 and 2019 seasons, several million in injury protection benefits, according to Rapoport.

The Seahawks have not officially announced Carson's retirement.

Prior to his retirement, Carson was training and preparing for the 2022 season in case he was cleared to return.

Carson played in four games last season before a neck injury that would ultimately end his career prematurely. Coach Pete Carroll said Carson had a nerve in his neck impacted by a vertebrate. Season-ending surgery was the best option for Carson's recovery, Carroll said in November 2021.

The seventh-round draft pick from Oklahoma State rushed for 3,502 yards and 24 touchdowns in 49 career games for the Seahawks. He posted two seasons with over 1,000 rushing yards and had the fifth-most yards on the ground in the 2019 season.

With Carson's future uncertain, Seattle drafted Michigan State's Kenneth Walker III in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft to bolster its running back depth.