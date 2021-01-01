DK Metcalf on verge of toppling 35-year-old Seahawks record

Metcalf needs six yards receiving to top the franchise record set by Hall of Famer Steve Largent in 1985.

SEATTLE — Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf will likely need just one catch against the San Francisco 49ers to topple a team record that has stood for 35 years.

Metcalf needs six yards receiving to top the franchise record set by Hall of Famer Steve Largent in 1985. Largent had 1,287 yards receiving that season.

Metcalf sits at 1,282 after last week's win over the Los Angeles Rams.