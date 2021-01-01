DK Metcalf on verge of toppling 35-year-old Seahawks record

SEATTLE — Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf will likely need just one catch against the San Francisco 49ers to topple a team record that has stood for 35 years.
Metcalf needs six yards receiving to top the franchise record set by Hall of Famer Steve Largent in 1985. Largent had 1,287 yards receiving that season.
Metcalf sits at 1,282 after last week's win over the Los Angeles Rams.
The big plays Metcalf had earlier in the season have been tougher to come by but the first-time Pro Bowl selection is still doing his part to help out the Seahawks offense.