Seahawks' playoff scenarios in hopes to earn top seed in NFC

Every year, the Seahawks set goals for the team to achieve. So far, they've hit two of those goals. Next up, winning the #1 seed.

Eight days ago, Seattle defeated Washington to hit 10 wins for the season. One goal achieved.

Sunday, the Hawks beat the Rams to win the NFC West, checking off another goal.

Next one up? Seattle hopes to be the number one seed in the NFC. They can do it, but they're going to need some help.

First up, they need to win. Then Seattle needs both Green Bay and New Orleans to lose.

The Packers head to Chicago and the Saints travel to Carolina.

If all that happens, Seattle is the #1 seed and will have a bye week during the first week of the playoffs.

If the Pack or Saints lose and the other team wins, the Hawks would secure the #2 seed. Seattle would still host a home game in week one of the playoffs.

If both Green Bay and New Orleans wins, the Seahawks would have to settle for the #3 seed and still host a playoff game.

Seattle's floor is the three seed because the NFC East champion will not have a better record than the Hawks.