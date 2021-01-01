x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

Seahawks

Seahawks playing for big stakes in finale vs. 49ers Sunday

Seahawks are fighting for the possibility of a first-round bye while the 49ers are playing out the string of a disappointing season.
Credit: AP
Seattle Seahawks tight end Jacob Hollister (86), top, celebrates with teammates after he caught a pass for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Scott Eklund)

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The stakes for this season’s finale between fierce NFC West rivals Seattle and San Francisco are far more one-sided that a year ago. 

Instead of a prime-time showdown for a division title the Seahawks are fighting for the possibility of a first-round bye while the 49ers are playing out the string of a disappointing season. The Niners made it to the Super Bowl last season.

The “home” game for the 49ers will be played in Glendale, Arizona, due to COVID-19 restrictions in Santa Clara County. 

Related Articles