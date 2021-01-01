Seahawks playing for big stakes in finale vs. 49ers Sunday

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The stakes for this season’s finale between fierce NFC West rivals Seattle and San Francisco are far more one-sided that a year ago.
Instead of a prime-time showdown for a division title the Seahawks are fighting for the possibility of a first-round bye while the 49ers are playing out the string of a disappointing season. The Niners made it to the Super Bowl last season.
The “home” game for the 49ers will be played in Glendale, Arizona, due to COVID-19 restrictions in Santa Clara County.