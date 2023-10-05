Marshawn Lynch says Russell Wilson blocked phone number from him as Seahawks teammates

Lynch played 83 games with the Seahawks over seven seasons in Seattle.

SEATTLE — Yet another former Seahawks teammate of Russell Wilson has opened up about how limited their relationship was away from the football field.

Marshawn Lynch, who played alongside Wilson in the Seahawks' backfield from 2010-2015 and again in 2019, joined former NFL star Shannon Sharpe on the "Club Shay Shay" podcast. Among other things, Lynch discussed his connection, or lack thereof, with his former quarterback as well as former coach Pete Carroll.

"No, I can't pick up the phone and call old boy or nothing," Lynch told Sharpe about his relationship with Wilson during their time in Seattle.

Lynch acknowledged that anything he says about Wilson will be taken maliciously due to the infamous interception the quarterback threw at the goal line in the Super Bowl and the fact that Wilson left Seattle in a way that put a bad taste in the mouths of a lot of Seahawks fans. However, Lynch revealed that he had to use an intermediary to get in contact with Wilson while the two were teammates.

"I reached out to our player personnel dude and said, 'Hey man, let me get Russ number, I want to call him and holler at him,'" Lynch told Sharpe. "He called me back and was like, 'Did you get a call?' and I'm like, 'No,' (and) he's like, 'No Russ just said he called you' and I'm like, 'No I got a call from a blocked number' and he's like, 'Oh that's him.'"

Lynch said the conversation did not go as he hoped but did not go into detail about what Wilson told him over the phone from the hidden phone number.

Another story Lynch told was one of an incident at a Seahawks practice that centered around "accountability." After practice, Lynch said Carroll gathered him and some of the team's other leaders who apparently had an issue with Wilson that day. Carroll told the players not to talk to Wilson directly about their concerns and anytime they had an issue with how the quarterback was leading the team, they should speak to Carroll first, according to Lynch's account of the situation.

Lynch previously joked about having to contact Wilson's manager to get in touch with him while speaking about the quarterback on fellow former Seahawk Richard Sherman's podcast in October 2022.

On the topic of Carroll, Lynch said he, "didn't f--k with" his former head coach in Seattle while speaking with Sharpe.

Lynch did join many of his former teammates from the 2013 Seahawks Super Bowl championship team during the weekend celebration in Seattle in September.