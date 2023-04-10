Silvi: Early bye week is just what the Seahawks need

Considering all the Seahawks' injuries through the first four games, this bye week is exactly what they need.

RENTON, Wash. — If you ask any NFL player, most will tell you they don't want to have a bye week after just four games.

To be one of the teams picked to sit on the first designated bye week, is not ideal. Most players want that week to fall around the midway point of the season, so they get a timely rest to recharge for the second half.

However, there is a group of players on the Seahawks' roster who wish they could just keep on playing: The defense.

A defense that was "sacktacular" Monday night, racking up 11 sacks on their way to mopping the Met Life floor with the Giants. That gaudy number is one off the modern-day NFL record, vaulting Seattle into a share of the league lead with 16 sacks this season.

Yes, the Giants have the youngest offensive line in the league which may have contributed to the illusion they were on roller skates all game, but keep in mind the Seahawks' offensive line had four out of five backups on the field and the only regular starter on that line was playing a different position.

And somehow with the combination of quality players and good coaching, Seattle's line gave up just two sacks and did a nice job of road-grading the Meadowlands allowing the Hawks to rush for 122 yards.

Most of what I've heard this week is how bad the Giants are playing and how their season is on the brink. There's been hardly a mention of a Seahawks defense that mauled them Monday night.

Eleven sacks by seven different players, including two from rookie Devon Witherspoon, who would have had three had Daniel Jones not heaved a desperation pass just before stepping out of bounds.

Spoon's 97-yard interception return for a touchdown grabbed all the highlight reels, but that was just eight seconds of his night. And if you blinked, you may have missed it. Witherspoon reached a top speed of 20.25 miles an hour on that return.

Teammates Riq Woolen and Julian Love ran even faster, racing downfield to block on the play. In fact, Woolen reached a top speed of 22.25 mph, the fastest speed on a play from scrimmage this season.

You gotta love Next-Gen stats. Even though that play covered 97 yards officially - Next Gen tracked Witherspoon's run at 117.3 yards exactly with a win probability of plus 17.8%.

They didn't have those type of numbers when the Legion Of Boom was wrecking offenses years ago, but it would have been interesting.

Now, it's way too early to compare Seattle's current group of defensive backs to some of the more famous names of the past.