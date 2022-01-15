x
Huskies

Brown scores 25, Washington holds on to beat Stanford 67-64

Terrell Brown Jr. scored 25 points, Jamal Bey added 17 points and Washington held off Stanford 67-64.
Washington guard Terrell Brown Jr. (23) looks to pass against Stanford during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

SEATTLE (AP) — Terrell Brown Jr. scored 25 points, Jamal Bey added 17 points and Washington held off Stanford 67-64.

Washington led 59-43 with about 11 minutes left before Stanford went on a 10-0 run that was snapped by a 3-pointer by UW's Daejon Davis. 

That 3 with 7:56 left would be Washington's last made basket. 

Still, the Huskies held their lead and were up 65-61 going into the final minute. 

Stanford drew within two when Lukas Kisunas made two free throws. 

Brown, who made 8 of 11 free throws, had a key miss when he went to the line with 15 seconds but the Huskies were able to hold on.

