Brown scores 25, Washington holds on to beat Stanford 67-64

SEATTLE (AP) — Terrell Brown Jr. scored 25 points, Jamal Bey added 17 points and Washington held off Stanford 67-64.

Washington led 59-43 with about 11 minutes left before Stanford went on a 10-0 run that was snapped by a 3-pointer by UW's Daejon Davis.

That 3 with 7:56 left would be Washington's last made basket.

Still, the Huskies held their lead and were up 65-61 going into the final minute.

Stanford drew within two when Lukas Kisunas made two free throws.