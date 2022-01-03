No. 9 Arizona beats Washington 95-79 after extended break

The Huskies ran out of gas late in the second half to drop their Pac-12 opener.

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Ben Mathurin scored 27 points, Christian Koloko added 22 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 9 Arizona returned from an extended break to beat Washington 95-79.

The 12-1 Wildcats moved the ball well offensively in their first game in 16 days, shooting 55% and finishing with 28 assists on 33 made shots.

Arizona was a bit shaky at taking care of the ball for the second straight game, though. The Wildcats had 21 turnovers that Washington converted into 25 points.

Washington trailed Arizona by just one point, 11-10, four minutes into the game. But the Wildcats responded with an 11-0 run to help maintain a multi-possession lead for the rest of the first half.

Emmitt Matthews Jr. knocked down a three-pointer to pull the Huskies within five with 8:31 remaining, 72-67, only to be outscored by Arizona 23-12 the rest of the way.

Terrell Brown Jr. had 28 points against his former team to lead a 5-6 Washington team.