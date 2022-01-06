Balanced Washington knocks off Utah 74-68

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Daejon Davis scored 16 points to lead four in double figures as Washington beat Utah 74-68. Terrell Brown Jr. and Cole Bajema each had 15 points for Washington (6-6, 1-1 Pac-12).

The Huskies pulled away on a 29-9 run, capped by three straight 3-pointers from Bajema and Emmitt Matthews Jr. for a 68-59 lead with about four minutes to play.