Huskies

Balanced Washington knocks off Utah 74-68

Daejon Davis scored 16 points to lead four in double figures as Washington beat Utah 74-68. Terrell Brown Jr. and Cole Bajema each had 15 points for Washington.
Credit: AP
Utah guard Rollie Worster, left, drives as Washington guard Cole Bajema defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Daejon Davis scored 16 points to lead four in double figures as Washington beat Utah 74-68. Terrell Brown Jr. and Cole Bajema each had 15 points for Washington (6-6, 1-1 Pac-12). 

Jamal Bey added 14 points. Bajema had a career-best five 3-pointers. 

Lazar Stefanovic, Branden Carlson and Gabe Madsen each scored 12 points for Utah (8-7, 1-4).  

Marco Anthony added 10 points, 13 rebounds and four assists. 

The Huskies pulled away on a 29-9 run, capped by three straight 3-pointers from Bajema and Emmitt Matthews Jr. for a 68-59 lead with about four minutes to play.

