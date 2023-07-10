Here's who sang the national anthem ahead of the All-Star Home Run Derby in Seattle

This year's American Idol winner from Federal Way sang the national anthem ahead of the MLB All-Star Home Run Derby on Monday.

SEATTLE — The star-studded week of MLB All-Star events gives a number of artists a chance to perform the national anthem.

Iam Tongi was crowned winner of the reality singing show in May. At the time, he was a senior at Decatur High School in Federal Way.

Tongi, who sang Monday, was born and raised in Oahu, Hawaii.

He auditioned with James Blunt’s “Monsters” and closed out the show's finale with an original song called "I'll be Seeing You" which honored his late father.

On Friday night, ahead of HBCU Swingman's Classic, gospel musician and Grammy Award nominee Todd Dulaney performed the anthem.

The Home Run Derby is the penultimate event during All-Star week, with just the main event on Tuesday left.

MLB has not publicized who will sing the anthem Tuesday.