Here's who sang the national anthem ahead of the All-Star Home Run Derby in Seattle

Credit: AP Photo/Ted Warren
American League's Julio Rodriguez is introduced at the start of the MLB All-Star baseball Home Run Derby in Seattle, Monday, July 10, 2023.

SEATTLE — The star-studded week of MLB All-Star events gives a number of artists a chance to perform the national anthem. 

This year's American Idol winner from Federal Way sang the national anthem ahead of the MLB All-Star Home Run Derby on Monday. 

Iam Tongi was crowned winner of the reality singing show in May. At the time, he was a senior at Decatur High School in Federal Way. 

Tongi, who sang Monday, was born and raised in Oahu, Hawaii.

He auditioned with James Blunt’s “Monsters” and closed out the show's finale with an original song called "I'll be Seeing You" which honored his late father. 

On Friday night, ahead of HBCU Swingman's Classic, gospel musician and Grammy Award nominee Todd Dulaney performed the anthem.

The Home Run Derby is the penultimate event during All-Star week, with just the main event on Tuesday left. 

MLB has not publicized who will sing the anthem Tuesday.

There are plenty of activities available on Tuesday for those who want to enjoy All-Star week but don't have tickets to the game. For a guide on all things All-Star in Seattle, click here

