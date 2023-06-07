Free or cheap All-Star Week activities in Seattle

Don’t want to shell out an arm and a leg for the All-Star Game in Seattle? Here’s how you can still be part of the fun.

SEATTLE — Major League Baseball’s All-Star Week is nearly upon Seattle, and if you don’t want to spend a ton of money, there are plenty of free or cheap activities that you can check out and still get the fan experience.

Here’s a round-up of some of the best ones.

PLAY BALL PARK

Capital One PLAY BALL PARK will be the most accessible of all the All-Star Week events, and two areas will be free to fans.

The Lumen Field North Lot will feature an indoor baseball diamond, games, an entertainment DJ and food trucks. Muckleshoot Heritage Plaza will display the World's Largest Baseball and feature batting and pitching cages, an oversized home plate to bounce upon and an entertainment stage.

Find a detailed list of free activities in the North Lot and Muckleshoot Plaza here.

There are three other areas in PLAY BALL PARK that cost $30 per ticket and include activities such as autographs with MLB greats and an MLB arcade where people can play MLB The Show 23 on the latest game consoles.

All-Star Week celebration at Occidental Square

The Downtown Seattle Association will host a series of free events throughout All-Star Week at Occidental Square, including a pop-up video game arcade, roller skating rink, mini golf and live music.

Full event schedule:

Pop-up video game arcade, July 8-9, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Mariners-themed craft station, July 8, 1-4 p.m.

Caricature artist, July 8-9, 4-6 p.m.

Live DJ, July 8-9 starting at 2 p.m. and July 10-11 starting at 11 a.m.

Beer garden (21-plus), July 8-11, 2-6 p.m.

Pop-up roller-skating rink, July 8-15, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Live concert featuring The Jewel Tones, July 10, 1-3 p.m.

Mini golf, July 10-11, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Face painting, July 10-11, 4-6 p.m.

Space Needle drone show

Take in a baseball-themed drone show from the top of the Space Needle on Sunday, July 9 at 10 p.m. The show will feature 600 lighted drones flying 400 feet above the ground. People can watch the show from the International Fountain Lawn at Seattle Center.

Outdoor movies at Seattle Center

Watch two classic baseball films at the Mural Amphitheatre at Seattle Center for free. “The Sandlot” will air Monday, July 10, and “A League of Their Own” will be shown “Tuesday, July 12. Both will start just after sunset.

All-Star Week ticket deals

If you want to see some baseball, the cheapest tickets are $10 seats for the HBCU Swingman Classic on Friday, July 7. The game, which Mariners legend Ken Griffey Jr. helped organize, will feature baseball student-athletes from historically Black colleges and universities and highlights the history and legacy of HBCU baseball programs.

The paid tickets to PLAY BALL PARK typically run $30 apiece, but you can snag a deal on Tuesday, July 11 where you get two tickets for free if you buy two at full price. You can also save some money by purchasing a four-pack of PLAY BALL PARK tickets for $110.