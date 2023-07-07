Griffey family hosts inaugural HBCU Swingman Classic

Ken Griffey Jr. came up with the idea to hold the event during MLB All-Star weekend. He drew inspiration from watching his dad.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — As fans crowded around a few of the players pregame hoping for a signature on their baseball, the Griffeys marveled at the turnout and the signature event they had finally created.

After all, families flocked to T-Mobile Park on Friday all thanks to them.

"I just came up with an idea to have it at All-Star Break and it just went from there," Junior said, reflecting on the process of making the HBCU Swingman Classic come to life.

Junior said it's his way of giving back to baseball. He had no choice because that's how he was raised.

"There's not one player that he's ever met that he didn't want to help," Junior said.

Ken Griffey Sr. set an example for his son.

"I would give stuff back to the coaches and the people back home where they didn't have balls, or nets or anything of that nature," he said.

Senior devoted most of his efforts to his hometown of Donora, Pennsylvania.

Junior had his sights set on what they call their second home.

That led to Seattle becoming the first site of the HBCU showcase game.

"The biggest thing is exposure," Senior said. "For years, a lot of people were talking about young black players not getting a chance because a lot of scouts don't go into their area."

"We couldn't get anything done. We had no voice," said Roger Cador, who coached at an HBCU (Southern University) for over 30 years.

He said the effort to organize a game that showcased African American talent was falling on deaf ears until the Griffeys got involved.

"It took off and became a reality," he said.

The goal now is to make up for lost time.

"Now that we got it rolling, we're going to impact the next generation of young people," he said.

The HBCU Swingman Classic is a family affair for the Griffeys.



Junior's idea.



The inspiration came from his dad.



Talked to both of them pregame about their commitment to giving back to baseball. pic.twitter.com/LMSGVuLb1r — Jake García (@Jake_M_Garcia) July 8, 2023

Young people are now benefitting from those who came before—a gift in the form of a game that was generations in the making.

"You get to a certain age in life and you want to help as many people as you can," Junior said.