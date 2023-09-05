MLB, players finalize collective bargaining deal through '26

MLB and the players' association finalized their CBA through the 2026 season, 14 months after reaching a memorandum of understanding that ended a 99-day lockout.

NEW YORK — NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball and the players' association finalized their collective bargaining agreement through the 2026 season on Tuesday, 14 months after reaching a memorandum of understanding for a deal that ended a 99-day lockout.

The agreement, which expires at 11:59 p.m. EST on Dec. 1, 2026, runs 426 pages, up from 359 in the deal that ended on Dec. 1, 2021. The initial agreement in 1968 was 23 pages.

This year's agreement took nearly twice as long to draft and finalize as the 2016-21 deal, which needed seven months, 29 days.