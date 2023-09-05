Rangers take win streak into game against the Mariners

The Texas Rangers are looking to continue a three-game win streak with a victory against the Seattle Mariners.

SEATTLE — Texas Rangers (21-13, first in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (17-18, fourth in the AL West)

Seattle; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. Pacific Time

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Andrew Heaney (2-2, 5.52 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 31 strikeouts); Mariners: George Kirby (3-2, 3.11 ERA, .98 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mariners -170, Rangers +144; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

Seattle has gone 9-11 at home and 17-18 overall. The Mariners have the 10th-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .303.

Texas has a 21-13 record overall and a 9-7 record in road games. The Rangers have the third-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .445.

The matchup Tuesday is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarred Kelenic has 10 doubles, seven home runs and 16 RBI while hitting .288 for the Mariners. Kolten Wong is 10-for-29 with two doubles over the last 10 games.

Adolis Garcia leads the Rangers with 14 extra base hits (five doubles and nine home runs). Ezequiel Duran is 14-for-41 with a double, three home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 6-4, .225 batting average, 2.77 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Rangers: 7-3, .275 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 30 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: J.P. Crawford: day-to-day (undisclosed), Penn Murfee: 15-Day IL (elbow), Easton McGee: 15-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor), Andres Munoz: 15-Day IL (deltoid), Robbie Ray: 15-Day IL (flexor), Dylan Moore: 10-Day IL (olique)