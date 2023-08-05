Mariners unveil Capital One All-Star Village

Twenty-plus Mariners Alumni including Hall of Famer Edgar Martinez are scheduled to meet fans at All-Star Week's Play Ball Park.

SEATTLE — Major League Baseball and the Seattle Mariners unveiled a first look at the focal point of All-Star Week fan engagement: Capital One All-Star Village.

The Capital One All-Star Village encompasses the Mariners home, T-Mobile Park, as well as Lumen Field and the Event Center, which will host Capital One PLAY BALL PARK and the MLB Draft.

Edgar and other former Mariners like Bret Boone, Mike Cameron, and Raul Ibanez will attend the Capital One PLAY BALL PARK to sign autographs, participate in clinics, lead demonstrations and pose for photos with fans at Capital One PLAY BALL PARK from July 8-11 at Lumen Field.

With a new host location again this year, the MLB Draft will be situated inside Capital One PLAY BALL PARK, surrounded by some of the most unique attractions the baseball theme park has to offer. Opening night of the Draft begins Sunday, July 9, at 4 p.m. in Lumen Field. The new draft location allows more fans than ever the chance to see their favorite teams select the next generation of stars. This is the third year in a row that the MLB Draft will be featured during All-Star Week and accessible to fans.