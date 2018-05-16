The only ways you can watch Wednesday's Seattle Mariners game at Safeco Field is to either be there in person or on Facebook Watch.

In an effort to get younger fans watching Major League Baseball is experimenting by broadcasting 25 games this year only on the social media platform. One of those is Wednesday's game against the Angels, which starts at 1:10 p.m. PDT.

It won't be on TV, but you can still listen to it on the radio.

Rebecca Hale with the Seattle Mariners says the team has two online-only games scheduled through June. The first game was against the Texas Rangers on May 16. The second game on June 13 is against the Los Angeles Angels.

Click here to watch the game. The stream goes live at 12:50 p.m. PDT, but if you go to the it early you can set a reminder and Facebook will notify you when the stream is active.

You can also disable comments if you’d like to not be distracted by others, or you can participate and chat with other fans watching the stream with you.

MLB Network produces the stream, so they will not have the standard Mariners game announcers calling the game. The stream will also feature tighter camera angles that optimize the mobile experience as well.

Hale said the Mariners are excited to see how many people tune into the game and are open to MLB’s idea of trying to jump on to the streaming world which is quickly becoming a way of the future.

