You may have seen the inside of Safeco Field, but have you seen the Mariners’ home turf from the air?

We flew our drone “Dexter” inside the ballpark for a new perspective. Fly over the baselines, get a close-up look at the press box, and see what it’s like to be a bird over Safeco.

RELATED: Mariners strike deal for another 25 years at Safeco Field

© 2018 KING