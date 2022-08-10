Here are live updates from Wild Card Game 2 of Mariners vs. Blue Jays

We have an inning-by-inning breakdown of Game 2 of the Mariners vs. Blue Jays Wild Card series.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TORONTO, ON — The Seattle Mariners will look to sweep a two-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday.

Seattle shut out the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 1 of the American League (AL) Wild Card series on Friday afternoon.

The opening Wild Card round is a best-of-three-game series. All three games will be played in Toronto (if necessary).

Toronto has a 92-70 record overall and a 47-34 record in home games. Blue Jays pitchers have a collective 3.88 ERA, which ranks seventh in the AL.

Seattle is 44-37 in road games and 90-72 overall. The Mariners are ninth in MLB play with 197 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

The teams meet Saturday for the ninth time this season. The Mariners are up 6-2 in the season series.

Game info

The Mariners announced its roster for the Wild Card series Friday.

Seattle will have 12 pitchers and 14 position players on its 26-man roster. Pitchers Marco Gonzales and Chris Flexen did not make the cut.

This story will update as a live blog once the first pitch is thrown.

wake up babe, mariners wild card roster just dropped pic.twitter.com/RrMJXxtl1V — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) October 7, 2022

Although the Mariners won't be hosting any of the team's first MLB playoff games since 2001, fans still will have a chance to watch their team from inside T-Mobile Park.

The Mariners will host watch parties for each Wild Card game Friday and Saturday. A potential Game 3 would be on Sunday.

The games will be broadcast on MarinersVision, which the organization said is one of the largest screens in the Northwest.

Tickets are $10 for the public and $5 for season-ticket holders. Open seating will be available on the Main Level and in The 'Pen.